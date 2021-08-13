World News Roundup: Afghan commander Ismail Khan captured as Taliban seize Herat; EU border agency trials high tech controls as Afghan fighting spreads and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Afghan commander Ismail Khan captured as Taliban seize Herat

Taliban insurgents have seized most of Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city, and also captured Ismail Khan, the veteran local commander leading militia resistance there, local officials said on Friday. The fall of Herat, the latest in a series of major provincial cities to be taken by the Taliban in the past few days, has dealt a shocking blow to the government of President Ashraf Ghani only weeks after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

EU border agency trials high tech controls as Afghan fighting spreads

The EU's border agency is trialing new high-tech surveillance equipment to detect migrant boats, just as rapid gains by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have raised the prospect of a surge in people fleeing to Europe. A balloon system equipped with cameras is being tested at Alexandroupolis airport near the Greek-Turkish land border in northeastern Greece, and on the island of Limnos, with the aim of giving border officials a clearer view of approaching boats.

Timeline: The Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan

Taliban insurgents control an estimated 65% of Afghan territory, after making rapid advances against local forces who are largely fending for themselves as foreign troops withdraw. Following are some of the major milestones in the Islamist militant movement's advance in recent months. Other deadly attacks occurred, some blamed on the Taliban and some on other jihadist groups including an offshoot of Islamic State.

Taliban captures two major cities, tightening grip on Afghanistan

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, wresting control of its second and third biggest cities while Western embassies prepared to send in troops to help evacuate staff from the capital, Kabul. The capture of Kandahar in the south and Herat in the west after days of clashes is a devastating setback for the government as the Taliban advances turn into a rout of the security forces.

German CDU's poll lead slips again, Laschet's rating slumps before Sept election

Support for Germany's governing Christian Democrats fell further in an opinion poll published on Friday, as a weak performance on the campaign trail by party leader Armin Laschet increasingly weighs on his chances of becoming chancellor. The poll, by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen, showed support for the CDU slipping to 26% - down two points on the previous poll and four from a month ago - while the Social Democrats (SPD), led by popular Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, gained three points to draw level on 19% with the opposition Greens.

Life grinds to a halt in Lebanon's blackouts

Lebanon's worsening fuel crisis has reached a painful crunch point, with bakeries, businesses and hospitals either scaling back operations or shutting down completely, making life even harder for Lebanese already enduring a financial meltdown.

As the fuel oil that powers Lebanon has disappeared from the market, Lebanese have sweltered at home in the summer heat without light or AC, routinely tossing out the contents of fridges while having to set aside hours to fill up the car - if increasingly scarce gasoline can be found.

China's new U.S. envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high-level meeting

China's newly appointed ambassador in Washington stressed the utmost importance of Taiwan in the Sino-U.S. relationship during his first meeting with a top U.S. official since assuming the job, according to Chinese state media. Qin Gang, 55, who has earned a reputation for pointed public defenses of his country's positions, struck an optimistic tone as he arrived in Washington in late July to take up his post, saying great potential awaited bilateral relations.

Turkey combats Black Sea floods, death toll rises to 27

Emergency workers battled to relieve flood-hit areas of Turkey's Black Sea region on Friday, as the death toll rose to 27 in the second natural disaster to strike the country this month. The floods, among the worst Turkey, has experienced, brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires that raged through southern coastal regions for two weeks had been brought under control.

English shooter killed five, including very young girl

A man who shot dead five people including a very young girl during a six-minute killing spree with a pump-action shotgun was named by British police on Friday as 22-year-old Jake Davison, though they said the motive for the murders was unclear. Davison, a crane operator, started shooting at around 6.00 pm (1700 GMT) on Thursday, first killing a woman he knew in a house in Biddick Drive in the southern English city of Plymouth, police said.

Thai protesters spar with police in march on PM's residence

Thai police clashed with demonstrators on Friday after hundreds defied a ban on gatherings to rally in central Bangkok, where they attempted to march on the prime minister's residence to demand his resignation over the country's coronavirus crisis.

Police fired tear gas canisters and rubber bullets from an elevated highway in response to demonstrators who tried to pull down containers that were being used as roadblocks, on the third day of confrontation this week. https://reut.rs/3lQhS1Z

