Prague says it will not suspend deportations to Afghanistan
The Czech Republic will continue with deportations of unsuccessful asylum seekers back to Afghanistan despite the deteriorating security situation, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek was quoted as saying on Friday.
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech Republic will continue with deportations of unsuccessful asylum seekers back to Afghanistan despite the deteriorating security situation, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek was quoted as saying on Friday. Some European Union countries, including Denmark and Germany, have suspended deportations as the Taliban has rapidly taken control of Afghan cities following the withdrawal of international forces.
"The Czech Republic is treating each asylum application individually, it examines the reasons thoroughly to determine whether to grant (asylum) or not. We won't make any blanket exceptions," Hamacek told the news website www.idnes.cz. Czech officials have also been debating how to help Afghans who assisted Czech troops deployed with the NATO mission in Afghanistan, whose lives are now in danger from the advancing Taliban. Human rights organisations have urged the government to act fast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Germany
- Czech
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Jan Hamacek
- European
- The Czech Republic
- Taliban
- Afghans
- Denmark
ALSO READ
European GT4 Championship: Akhil hopes to ride on experience at Spa-Francorchamps for Round 4
European stocks hit record high on earnings from Airbus, commodity majors
Earnings cheer lifts European stocks to new highs
European stocks close at new highs on earnings lift
European shares slip but set for sixth straight month of gains