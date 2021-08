BRIEF-Apple Executive Defends Tools To Fight Child Porn, Acknowledges Privacy Backlash - WSJ

Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* APPLE EXECUTIVE DEFENDS TOOLS TO FIGHT CHILD PORN, ACKNOWLEDGES PRIVACY BACKLASH - WSJ

* APPLE’S CRAIG FEDERIGHI SAYS NEW TOOLS AIMED AT BEST ENSURING PRIVACY WHILE FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMAGES- WSJ Source text : [ID:https://on.wsj.com/3xHCvj5] Further company coverage:

