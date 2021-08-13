Left Menu

SC deprecates endeavour of govt authorities in approaching court with delayed appeals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:35 IST
SC deprecates endeavour of govt authorities in approaching court with delayed appeals
  • Country:
  • India

Deprecating the endeavour of public authorities in approaching court with no concern for the limitation period, the Supreme Court has said if government feels it is ''so inefficient'', then it may approach the legislature to extend the time-frame for filing appeals.

The apex court, which noted that the Centre has filed a petition before it against a July 2017 verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court with a delay of 1,356 days, dismissed the plea as time barred and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000.

“The special leave petition has been filed by the Union of India with the delay of 1,356 days expecting the court to show indulgence for its gross inefficiency which this court refuses to do,” a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said in its order passed earlier this week.

The bench said it has “repeatedly deprecated” the endeavour of the government and public authorities to approach the top court with no concern to the period of limitation.

“We have also emphasized that if the government feels that it is so inefficient that it cannot file appeals in time, it is for them to approach the legislature to express their inefficiency and seek extended period to file the appeals,” it said.

The bench said it has categorized these matters as “certificate cases” which are merely brought to the apex court to obtain a certificate of dismissal to absolve the responsibility of delinquent officers.

“We refuse to be a party to this,” it said.

The bench, while dismissing the plea as time barred, said the cost be deposited with the Supreme Court group ‘c’ (non-clerical) employees welfare association within four weeks.

It said the amount be recovered from the delinquent officer after holding an inquiry and certificate of recovery be also filed before it.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre against a July 31, 2017 verdict of the high court which had dismissed a petition assailing an order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh bench.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021