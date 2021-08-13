People with disabilities to undertake expedition to Siachen Glacier to create world record

People with disabilities from across the country will undertake an expedition to Siachen Glacier to create a new world record for the largest team of differently-abled persons to reach the world's highest battlefield, an official statement said on Friday.

The government has permitted a team of people with disabilities to scale Siachen Glacier, the social and empowerment ministry said in a statement.

The team will be trained by 'Team CLAW' -- a team of Armed Forces veterans.

The selected people will undertake the expedition till Kumar Post (Siachen Glacier) to create a new world record for the largest team of people with disabilities to reach the world's highest battlefield, the ministry said.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar will flag off the vehicle convoy carrying the ‘Divyangjan Siachen Glacier Expedition Team’.

The successful execution of this pioneering expedition, 'Operation Blue Freedom', shall firmly place India on the global stage as a leader in empowering Divyangjan and set a benchmark for other nations to emulate, the ministry added.

