Plantable Seed Rakhis are a perfect way to celebrate your Rakshabandhan

Jaipur, 13th August 2021: Rakshabandhan is the most awaited festivals for all sisters in India who express their love and care for their brothers by tying a thread across their wrist. With times the essence of the festival has changed and so have the rakhis in the market. From fancy rakhis to cartoon characters there is everything you can think of but what most of us forget to acknowledge is the kind of waste they generate by not being eco-friendly. Keeping this in mind, Seed Rakhi, a brand developed by Indibni Pvt Ltd from Jaipur has come out with Rakhis that instead of being disposed can be planted into a pot to grow a plant. All the materials used in this are bio-degradable and all you have to do is water the plant and shower some love.

Every year 60 crore and more people across the world celebrate Rakshabandhan and post the festival the garbage it generates, made the founder come with the concept which will be sustainable, cleaner and eco-friendly. This required a change in the grassroots as well where they involved organic cotton farmers to promote organic farming, by sourcing cotton for making rakhis directly from them, 20+ organic cotton growers have directly benefitted from it. Thereafter women particularly from various SHGs (Self Help Groups) were involved in making these rakhis providing them both a source of employment and skill training. So far, the Seed Rakhi initiative has been able to empower 200+ women across Delhi, Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Advertisement

“Living in harmony and sync with nature is a conscious choice we all need to make. Through our Seed Rakhi, initiative we understood this and dedicatedly worked towards developing the concept of plantablerakhis, which took us two years of rigorous R& D to come up with the concept. We wanted to keep the essence of the festival intact and ensure we could bring about a change in the very thought-process. We ensured everyone who was a part of the process benefitted from it. Therefore, Seed Rakhis are not just a product, it’s the beginning of a revolution towards being eco-friendly both in our mindset and our living”, said Nitin Jain, Founder & Director- Indibni Pvt Ltd which has developed the concept of Seed Rakhi.

“The most important has been to bring about a change in the mindset which we at Indifamily foundation work on. One can bring about a change only by sensitizing people towards a cause. Therefore, Indifamily Foundation worked in taking this initiative to the schools where the young children were explained about this, helping them internalize the change to support the cause. More than 5000+ students were involved in this and also were taught how to make these rakhis. It’s time for all of us to come forward and become eco-warriors to protect our environment and what we make of it. The change has to come from within and reflect in the choices we make”, said Divya Jain- Managing Trustee, Indifamily Foundation.

Besides just providing an eco- friendly way of celebrating the festival the brand also attempts to make the people associated with the cause as eco-warriors to protect the environment through creative solutions.

The Seed Rakhis come in beautiful bio-degradable gift boxes in different shapes, with different seeds and coco peat manure pots at very affordable cost, with various combos, to choose from. Currently the brand is offering FREEDOM SALE from 12th-16th August upto 40% off. To know more about the product, you can visit- www.seedrakhi.com.

Indibni group is committed to foster sustainability and working towards the reliant India movement. On the purchase of every seed rakhi, Indifamily foundation sends another seed rakhi to the brave hearts of the soldiers, and all the profits are used to empower the SHG women and their children.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)