Mumbai: Five NCB officials injured during raid; Nigerian national held with drugs worth over Rs 1cr

While the NCB managed to apprehend a Nigerian national and seized heroin, mephedrone MD and cocaine worth more than Rs 1 crore, other gang members fled taking advantage of the darkness and difficult terrain after attacking the NCB team, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:46 IST

At least five officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were injured in an attack by a gang of drug traffickers during a raid in the eastern suburb of Mankurd here, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in a swampy area near the railway tracks in Mankhurd on Thursday night, the official said. While the NCB managed to apprehend a Nigerian national and seized heroin, mephedrone (MD) and cocaine worth more than Rs 1 crore, other gang members fled taking advantage of the darkness and difficult terrain after attacking the NCB team, he said. The NCB’s zonal unit had received a tip-off about a gang operating from the swamp area near Mankhurd railway station, and a team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede reached the spot and tried to apprehend the accused, the official said.

The accused attacked the NCB team with stones, machetes and other weapons, injuring five officials, one of whom sustained head wounds, he said. Nigerian national Obiorah Ekwelar was nabbed with 254 gm of heroin, 52 gm of MD and 7.5 gm of cocaine, the official added. This is the second such incident, where an NCB team was attacked during an operation in the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

