Cal HC extends life of all interim orders in Bengal, A&N Islands till Sept 15

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:50 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Friday extended till September 15 the life of all interim orders on matters pending before it and subordinate tribunals in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, keeping in view the TMC goverment's decision to prolong the period for COVID-imposed curbs till August end.

The court took up the matter in its own motion on litigations pending with interim orders amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

A five-judge bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar ordered the extension of interim orders in matters pending before the Calcutta High Court and subordinate courts, including tribunals, in both Bengal and the archipelago.

The matter will be taken up for hearing again on September 13, the bench directed.

