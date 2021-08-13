12 workers suffer burn injuries as molten iron falls on them in Punjab's Mandi Gobindgarh

Twelve workers sustained burns when molten iron fell on them while working near a furnace at an industrial unit in Mandi Gobindgarh here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night.

Among the injured, four workers were said to be critical and admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

The other injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

