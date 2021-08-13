Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 open at record highs after Disney's strong earnings

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:06 IST
The Dow and the S&P 500 opened at record highs on Friday after Walt Disney's market-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.71 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 35,551.56.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.01 points, or 0.09%, at 4,464.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.81 points, or 0.06%, to 14,825.07 at the opening bell.

