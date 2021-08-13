Left Menu

Not very hopeful about improvement in Indo-Pak relationship: Ex-Pakistan Ambassador Abdul Basit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:15 IST
Not very hopeful about improvement in Indo-Pak relationship: Ex-Pakistan Ambassador Abdul Basit
  • Country:
  • India

Former Pakistan Ambassador to India Abdul Basit said on Friday he is not hopeful about the improvement in India-Pakistan relationship currently and the two countries can move forward only when they develop the courage to take difficult decisions.

''I am not very hopeful, under the given circumstances, about this relationship. We may have -- one year down the road -- some process in place but unless there is some desire to move forward decisively, there is simply no room for any improvement in relationship,'' he stated.

''We have seen our hostility reflect also in Afghanistan,'' Basit said during a webinar titled 'India-Pakistan: Is there a way forward?', which was organised by think tank Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC).

''How ironic it is that in Doha, Qatar is forced to arrange two separate meetings where India and Pakistan are present. It has come to this pass that our two countries cannot sit in a meeting -- where both the countries are present -- related to Afghanistan,'' Basit mentioned.

India had on Thursday joined a regional conclave hosted by Qatar in Doha to discuss ways to contain the escalating situation in Afghanistan in the backdrop of the Taliban's continued offensive across the country.

Basit said that as India and the US are fostering their strategic partnership, Pakistan, obviously, has a strategic partnership with China. ''That is negatively affecting Pakistan-India dynamics as well,'' he added.

Calling the current situation ''demoralising'', Basit said South Asia would remain hostage to Pakistan-India hostility. ''We will not be able to take advantage of the opportunities unleashed by globalisation. It is so unfortunate that intra-regional trade continues to be under 5 per cent,'' he stated.

Basit said he has come to the conclusion that no matter which approach is adopted at the end of the day, Pakistan-India relations will continue to be hostage to mutual hostility unless and until ''we found solutions to our core problems -- and there I must mention the Jammu and Kashmir dispute''.

He said some people do not agree with him and they still believe perhaps the best way forward is to take baby steps, and try to have a congenial environment through confidence-building measures, people-to-people contacts, cultural relations, economic relations, etc. ''But our experience tells us we have tried all these things in the past and nothing has really worked, so much so that we tried confidence-building measures related to Kashmir in 2005-2007. Even those confidence-building measures have unravelled over time,'' he mentioned.

He said there is no appetite left in Pakistan to really ''engage with India for talks for the sake of talks'' particularly after the steps taken by India on August 5, 2019, in relation to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Narendra Modi government had on August 5, 2019 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

''Though there have been some back channel interactions, and we saw as a result of that, there was recommitment to the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). But...we are again searching for possibilities.'' Basit mentioned. Following talks between the Directors-General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan over a hotline, a joint statement was issued on February 25, 2021, in which the two countries agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from the February 24-25 midnight, 2021.

There is no doubt that diplomacy is the art of the possible, he said. ''But unless there is a mutual desire, political will and the two sides must have courage to take decisive difficult decisions, I do not see as to how the two countries can move forward,'' he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021