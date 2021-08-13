Left Menu

Rajasthan Madarsa Act: HC notice to Centre, state govt

The notice has also been issued to central and state education boards as well as the Rajasthan minorities commission.Terming it against the federal spirit of the country, Mukesh Jain had moved the HC, seeking the abolition of the Act.In his petition, he said the Act violated the basic spirit of the Indian Constitution, which terms India as a secular republic.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:15 IST
Rajasthan Madarsa Act: HC notice to Centre, state govt
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court here issued a notice to the Centre and Rajasthan government, asking them to file a reply within four weeks over a PIL seeking the abolition of the state’s Madarsa Board Act, 2020. The notice has also been issued to central and state education boards as well as the Rajasthan minorities commission.

Terming it against the federal spirit of the country, Mukesh Jain had moved the HC, seeking the abolition of the Act.

In his petition, he said the Act violated the basic spirit of the Indian Constitution, which terms India as a secular republic. This Act promotes a specific religion and in any secular nation, no government can attempt to promote a single religion, the petition said.

Jain further said it was not a prerogative of the state to introduce such an Act. Hence, it must be repealed as no other minority religion has been taken care of in this Act, the petitioner said.

Jain said there is a universal education policy in the country and all institutions, including madarsas are included in it. He termed it unlawful to provide buildings and other resources to madarsas for educational purposes. Allowing the petition, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Vineet Kumar Mathur issued notices to the Union and state governments, state Madarsa Board, minorities commission, CBSE and the RBSE, seeking reply in four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021