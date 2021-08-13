Left Menu

MP officials probe complaint about fund raising for Nepal Maoists

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:18 IST
MP officials probe complaint about fund raising for Nepal Maoists
  • Country:
  • India

An official in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday said the administration had received a complaint from a Nepalese migrants' group that some among them were forcing others to raise funds for a Maoist outfit in their native country.

Confirming the receipt of a complaint from the Nepali Sanskriti Parishad, a group comprising migrants, Indore Collector Manish Singh said the issue was serious and a probe was underway.

He said the complaint does not name anybody, but added that those identified by the probe would be prosecuted. Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, and areas around it are home to sizable number of Nepalese migrants, officials here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021