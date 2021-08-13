MP officials probe complaint about fund raising for Nepal Maoists

An official in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday said the administration had received a complaint from a Nepalese migrants' group that some among them were forcing others to raise funds for a Maoist outfit in their native country.

Confirming the receipt of a complaint from the Nepali Sanskriti Parishad, a group comprising migrants, Indore Collector Manish Singh said the issue was serious and a probe was underway.

He said the complaint does not name anybody, but added that those identified by the probe would be prosecuted. Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, and areas around it are home to sizable number of Nepalese migrants, officials here said.

