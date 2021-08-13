Plan to revive loss-making industries ready: Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI:: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Friday said his department has prepared a plan to revive loss-making industries and corporations, and make them profitable.

The Minister, who officially assumed charge at his office in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State legislature and Secretariat here today, said he would make the State a global industrial hub.

''There are several corporations and institutions such as the Kalaburagi Cement Corporation, Mysugar and Mysore Paper Mills that are on the path of bankruptcy. I held discussions with Union Ministers on reviving them during my visit to New Delhi two days ago. I won’t allow their closure during my tenure and will try to make them function 24 hours,'' Nirani said.

He said, ''Our goal is to utilise the natural resources of the State and create a revolution in industrial employment.'' Stressing the need to use land obtained from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for the purpose, he warned of its misuse.

“Those who obtained land to set up industries from KIADB must use it for the purpose (generate jobs). I will order a survey if the allotted land is being misused. There is no provision to use KIADB land for other purposes and we won’t do sale deeds. I will order a probe if the land is being misused,” he said.

Promising to use the abandoned land at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Kolar district, he said he would meet the Union Ministers in the coming days and get a nod.

“There are more than 3,000 acres of unused land in KGF. They used to get 40 gm of gold for one tonne of mining but now it has dwindled.

The officials in their findings have declared that there is no scope for exploration in 3,200 acres of land. So we have urged the Centre to hand over that land to the State government. Revenue officials have been instructed to consider this. We will set up an industrial township when we get the land,” he said.

He said his priority to create many jobs and ensure ease of doing business.

“We will hold industrial adalats at the district-level and provide doorstep delivery of services to industries and create more jobs for educated youth, ” he added.

Promising all facilities for industries, Nirani said the Centre has started a new scheme - Invest India - to attract investments, and the State government would appoint officials to be part of the scheme. ''We will provide all information to make investments in Karnataka,'' he said. He further said the government is planning to use 21 acres of land belonging to Mysore Lamps and NGEF land to build theme parks.

At a meeting with officials, Nirani said he would be tough on them if they give room for laxity.

The Minister won't tolerate excuses and will take strict action on non-performers, a press release from his office said.

Stressing on revival of industries, he urged the officials to identify the sick ones at the taluk, district and State-levels and prepare a blueprint for a turnaround.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)