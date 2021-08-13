Left Menu

4 held with 55 pistols ahead of I-Day in Delhi

Vinod was serving life imprisonment in an kidnapping case since 2007 and was presently on parole from April this year owing to the Covid pandemic, police said. A trap was laid and Rajveer and Dheeraj were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Cell Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:51 IST
4 held with 55 pistols ahead of I-Day in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Independence Day, the police have arrested four men in three separate operations and recovered 55 pistols along with 50 live cartridges from them, officials said on Friday. The police said the four were nabbed from various parts of the capital. The accused have been identified as Rajveer Singh (33) and Dheeraj Kumar (26), both residents of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod (48), a resident of Firozabad in UP and Dharmender alias Dharmu (29), a resident of Bharthal in Delhi, they said. Vinod was serving life imprisonment in an kidnapping case since 2007 and was presently on parole from April this year owing to the Covid pandemic, police said. ''On August 7, police received information that the two UP-based arms suppliers would be supplying firearms at Outer Ring Road near Burari flyover. A trap was laid and Rajveer and Dheeraj were apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. In another operation on August 9, police apprehended Vinod from Najafgarh-Dhansa Road, police said. Vinod was also involved in a kidnapping case registered at New Ashok Nagar police station. In that case, he along with his associates had abducted a man and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from his family members. Vinod was also presently on parole, the DCP said. In the third operation on Friday, police laid a trap in Dwarka after it got a tip-off that Dharmender, a member of the notorious Kaushal gang, would come there following which he was nabbed. He was wanted in two murder cases lodged in Delhi and Gurgaon in Haryana, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021