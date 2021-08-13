U.S. Treasury sanctions Cuban officials, military unit over violence

The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on two Cuban Ministry of Interior officials and a military unit over the Cuban government's actions in response to protests.

The department said it was sanctioning Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia and Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez and the Tropas de Prevencion of the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces.

