Maha: 2 held for stealing tempo with chocolates worth Rs 1.10 lakh

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a tempo containing chocolates from Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Friday.

The parked tempo with the chocolate consignment was stolen on August 8 from near a godown in Purna area, Assistant Commissioner of Police Prashant Dhole said.

''Acting on a tip off, one of the accused was held from Malegaon, while the second was nabbed from Bhiwandi. Chocolate worth Rs 1.10 lakh has been recovered,'' he said.

