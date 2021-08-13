Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN51 UK-AFGHAN-MINISTER-AL QAEDA Al Qaeda will probably come back: UK defence minister on Afghanistan crisis London: Afghanistan is “heading towards civil war” and terror group Al Qaeda ''will probably come back'' as the security situation in the region continues to deteriorate, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. By Aditi Khanna FGN26 US-QUAD-INDOPACIFIC Officials from Quad nations discuss ways to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest including Indo Pacific region Washington: Senior officials from Quad nations -- the US, India, Australia and Japan -- have discussed ways to advance ongoing cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including strengthening international institutions including the UN, promoting democracy and human rights and supporting countries vulnerable to ''coercive actions'' in the Indo-Pacific region.

FGN41 SA-ZUMA-LD GUPTA Gupta family was ‘ensconced’ in state capture: South African President Ramaphosa Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded for the first time that divisions within the ruling African National Congress prevented appropriate action against the influential Gupta family from India for their alleged involvement in massive state capture. By Fakir Hassen FGN15 US-NYC-DAY-INDIA Iconic One World Trade Center to be lit in colours of the Indian flag on August 15 New York: The iconic One World Trade Center, the tallest building in America that stands on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks, and two other popular New York City buildings, will be lit in colours of the Indian flag on August 15 to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day. By Yoshita Singh FGN43 PAK-AFGHANS-CLASH Pak security forces clash with Afghans at Chaman border shut by Taliban Karachi: Pakistani border and security personnel clashed with hundreds of Afghans wanting to cross into Afghanistan from a key border crossing in Chaman closed by Taliban in the restive Balochistan province. By Fakir Hassen FGN42 UK-2NDLD SHOOTING 6 killed in shooting incident in UK city of Plymouth London: Five people, including three females and two males, were shot dead with the suspected gunman also found dead at the scene in Plymouth, southwest England, local police said on Friday after declaring a ''critical incident''. By Aditi Khanna FGN49 LANKA-EASTER ATTACK-CHURCH Easter Sunday bombings: Lanka's Catholic church to hold black flag protest against govt's inaction Colombo: The Catholic church in Sri Lanka will raise black flags on August 21 to express their ''pain and disgust'' over the government's handling of the deadly 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that killed over 270 people, including 11 Indians.

