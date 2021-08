Navi Mumbai: Man held, goods recovered, motorcycle theft cases solved

A history-sheeter against whom courts have issued 25 non-bailable warrants over a period of time has finally been arrested, Navi Mumbai police said on Friday.

Abbas Jaffri (34) was held from Bhiwandi and goods worth Rs 5 lakh stolen from areas like Kalamboli, Panvel, Khraghar, Mumbra etc were recovered, while six motorcycle theft cases got solved, Crime Branch Unit II senior inspector Giridhar Gore said.

''Non-bailable warrants have been issued against him for cases that have been registered in Tilak Nagar, Kolsewadi, Thane Town, Bhiwandi, Shanti Nagar, Vitthalwadi, Narpoli, Khadakpada, Kapurbawdi, Vartak Nagar, Kongaon, Naupada, Bhoiwada etc,'' he added.

