Left Menu

Man kills classmate's grandmother in Himachal's Mandi Jilted Lover'

A case has been registered against him under sections 302 murder and 307 attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code, Agnihotri said.A second year student of Himachal Dental College at Mandis Sundernagar, Chatterji was annoyed over a recent harassment complaint Ramneek made against him to the college authorities, police said.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:08 IST
Man kills classmate's grandmother in Himachal's Mandi Jilted Lover'
  • Country:
  • India

A dental college student allegedly killed his classmate's grandmother with a pickaxe in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Friday.

Kunal Chatterji, a Jharkhand resident, allegedly killed his classmate Ramneek's grandmother around 10.30 pm inside their house at Bhojpur Bazar in Mandi city on Thursday, Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said.

He tried to kill Ramneek too but was overpowered by the locals, who had reached there after hearing noise for help, she added.

The accused was handed over to the police by the locals. A case has been registered against him under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Agnihotri said.

A second year student of Himachal Dental College at Mandi's Sundernagar, Chatterji was annoyed over a recent harassment complaint Ramneek made against him to the college authorities, police said. After the incident, locals protested against the Dental College authorities, saying they failed to take proper action against Chatterji despite complaint.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021