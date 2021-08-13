Left Menu

U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions on alleged oil smuggler, companies linked to Iran's Quds Force

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:19 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it was imposing sanctions on an alleged oil smuggler and companies it said provide support to the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a statement.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted Mahmood Rashid Amur Al Habsi and a network of businesses, it said.

