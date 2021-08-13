Unmukt campaign: 121 C'garh convicts to be released prematurely

A total of 121 convicts lodged in Chhattisgarh jails have been identified for premature release under a campaign jointly launched by the state's legal services authority and the jail department, officials said on Friday.

On the direction of the Supreme Court, the Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority (CGSLSA) and the state's jail department launched 'Unmukt' in order to to free those who fulfill the eligibility criteria for premature release of convicts.

The SC had asked Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to launch pilot projects in this connection, said Siddharth Aggarwal, member secretary of CGSLSA.

“At least 121 eligible life convicts lodged in five central jails of the state have so far been identified for premature release as a part of the drive. These comprise 28 from central jail Raipur, 40 from Bilaspur, 15 from Durg, 16 from Jagdalpur and 22 from Ambikapur. Now, the task of collecting documents of these 121 inmates is part of the next phase,'' he said.

“If an application under sec 432(2) of the CrPC ofrom any of these prisoner is pending for the opinion of the court, then the requisite opinion would also be obtained with the assistance of the concerned District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). In the third phase, identified cases will be sent for recommendations to concerned authorities to allow the state government to take a final decision on release,'' he added.

