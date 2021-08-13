Left Menu

I-Day: Traffic police advisory for Noida-Delhi commuters

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:23 IST
I-Day: Traffic police advisory for Noida-Delhi commuters
  • Country:
  • India

In view of Independence Day programmes in the national capital, routes for goods carriers going from Noida to Delhi will remain diverted from Saturday night till the end of events on August 15, the Traffic Police here said.

While the diversions are for light, medium and heavy categories of commercial vehicles, the police have cautioned that routes for “other vehicles” could also be diverted if need be.

“The diversions will stay in place from 10 pm on Saturday till the end of the programmes in Delhi on Sunday,” the Traffic Police said in an advisory on Friday.

Vehicles going to Delhi from Noida through the Chilla border, the DND and the Kalindi Kunj routes will have to divert to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway through Greater Noida to proceed further, it said.

For other vehicles, the police suggested people to take alternative routes to and fro Delhi-Noida to avoid hassles in view of the diversions.

“In case of any road traffic-related query, people can call the helpline number at 9971009001,” it added.

Meanwhile, a major traffic snarl was witnessed near the Mahamaya flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Friday afternoon, with hundreds of vehicles moving at a snail's pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021