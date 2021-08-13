Six of family killed as car rams into lorry

Six persons of a family, including a three-month-old child, were killed and four others injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry at Munivanthangal junction near Arni in the district on Friday, police said.

The family which included seven women were proceeding in a car to Mariamman temple, Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district, from Vellore.

As they neared Munivanthangal junction, the rear tyre of the car burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.The driver tried to bring the vehicle to a halt but rammed into a paddy-laden lorry coming in the opposite direction, A Pawan Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai district, who visited the accident spot, said.

Four women, a man and a baby girl died on the spot. The deceased were identified as M Murthy (55), his mother Muniammal (73), sister-in-law Radhika (45), daughter-in-law Parimala (19), grand daughter Nisha and Gomathy (26) from Vellore district.

Four other members of the same family including Murthy's son Sasikumar (25) who was at the wheel, Poornima (21) Malathy (45) and Kamala (50) were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Vellore. Their condition is critical, the senior police official said.

A three-and-a-half year old boy had a miraculous escape, the official added.

