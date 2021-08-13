France reiterates call for citizens to leave Afghanistan

France's foreign ministry on Friday reiterated a call for French citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.

"In light of the deteriorating security situation, we again called on French citizens last week to leave the country as soon as possible," it said in a statement in response to a written question about whether France planned to evacuate its embassy and its citizens from the country.

