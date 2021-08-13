Left Menu

CIDCO to offer 4,488 homes for COVID warriors, uniformed personnel

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:35 IST
CIDCO to offer 4,488 homes for COVID warriors, uniformed personnel
  • Country:
  • India

The process for online application registration for a special CIDCO housing scheme for 'Covid Warriors' and 'Uniformed Personnel' will start on August 15 to coincide with Independence Day, an official said on Friday.

Under the scheme, a total of 4,488 houses will be made available by CIDCO in Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai, comprising 3,400 units for those in the general category and 1,088 units for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.

Both guardian minister Eknath Shinde and CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the move was part of the town planning authority's desire to show gratitude to those who have been on the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021