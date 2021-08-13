CIDCO to offer 4,488 homes for COVID warriors, uniformed personnel
- Country:
- India
The process for online application registration for a special CIDCO housing scheme for 'Covid Warriors' and 'Uniformed Personnel' will start on August 15 to coincide with Independence Day, an official said on Friday.
Under the scheme, a total of 4,488 houses will be made available by CIDCO in Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai, comprising 3,400 units for those in the general category and 1,088 units for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.
Both guardian minister Eknath Shinde and CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the move was part of the town planning authority's desire to show gratitude to those who have been on the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
As NEP completes a year, Pradhan calls for making education affordable, accessible
NDRF DG Pradhan takes over addl charge of NCB from Asthana
24 universities declared fake by UGC, matter regarding 2 more pending in court: Pradhan
PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh through video-conferencing.
CBSE result: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates students who passed class 10