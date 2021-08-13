Left Menu

Bengal BJP leader arrested for molesting TMC leader's wife

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:42 IST
A local BJP leader was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a local TMC leader's wife in Kolkata's Muchipara area, police said.

As per the woman's complaint, she was molested by a group of people including the BJP leader when she had gone out of her house to buy medicines on Thursday night, a police officer said.

Based on the FIR, police broke open the door of the BJP leader's house and arrested him on Friday afternoon, he said.

The BJP leader was also accused of ransacking a local club after allegedly molesting the woman, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

