Left Menu

Six held for thrashing Muslim man, three get bail from police

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:52 IST
Six held for thrashing Muslim man, three get bail from police
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including one having affiliation to the Vishva Hindu Parishad, were arrested for allegedly thrashing a Muslim e-rickshaw driver here and asking him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram'', police said on Friday.

Three arrested on Thursday night were released on bail by police. The other three, who were held on Friday, are still in police custody.

The incident had taken place at the Kacchi Basti locality in the Barra area of Kanpur on Wednesday.

A one-minute video of the incident surfaced on social media, in which 45-year-old Asrar Ahmad is seen being thrashed by some men, who ask him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram''.

Ahmed's daughter is seen trying to save her father, crying and asking the attackers not to beat him up.

Kanpur Commissioner of Police Asim Kumar Arun said three arrested men were released on bail from police station as the offences had a maximum penalty of seven years or less.

They were booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Those who got bail from police were identified as Aman Gupta, having affiliation to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP); Rajesh, alias Jay; and Rahul. The other three arrested on Friday are Ankit Verma, Kesu and Shivam, the police commissioner said.

Asim Arun said the victim was saved by police, who brought him to the police station.

On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered against the people seen assaulting him in the video.

DCP (South) Raveena Tyagi told PTI, ''Once the viral video came to our notice, we took cognisance and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC.'' Several teams were formed to identify and arrest the culprits, she added.

After the arrests were made, some people associated with Hindu outfits sat on a dharna outside the DCP office on Thursday night.

They left after police convinced them to end their sit-in.

A detailed investigation into the incident is on to find the reasons behind the assault, said SHO Harmeet Singh.

The three arrested on Friday will also be released on bail from police station after proper interrogation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021