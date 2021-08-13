Lebanese President Aoun convenes cabinet over fuel crisis
Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in agreement with the country's Prime Minister Hassan Diab, convened the cabinet to discuss the country's fuel crisis, the first time the authority will meet since the previous cabinet resigned after the August 2020 Beirut explosion.
Central bank governor Riad Salameh insists on ending fuel subsidies, Aoun said in a statement, despite laws that would allow him to reverse that decision.
