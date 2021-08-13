Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL71 MEA-INDOPAK-ALLEGATIONS-LD LIES Pak's allegations against India on terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 'lies': MEA New Delhi: India on Friday described as ''lies'' Pakistan's allegations of Indian intelligence support to a deadly bus bombing in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said it is an attempt to deflect global attention from its role as the ''epicenter'' of regional instability and a ''safe haven'' for proscribed terrorists.

BOM12 GJ-2ND LD MODI Vehicle scrappage policy will promote circular economy, says Modi Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the National Automobile Scrappage Policy and said the initiative will promote a circular economy and make the process of economic development more sustainable and environment-friendly.

Advertisement

DEL36 LD RAHUL Rahul Gandhi accuses Twitter of interfering in India's political process and attacking democratic structure New Delhi: Days after the temporary suspension of his Twitter account, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the microblogging giant of ''interfering in the national political process'' and said shutting down of his handle amounted to ''attack on the country's democratic structure''.

DEL60 HP-LD LANDSLIDE Death toll climbs to 17 in HP landslide Shimla: Three more bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, taking the death toll to 17, while two people were injured on Friday after stones falling down a mountainside hit their bus near the area, a senior official said.

DEL66 CONG-DALIT GIRL-TWITTER Centre suppressing voice of those seeking justice for Dalit girl: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘silence’ on the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi and accused the central government of suppressing the voice of those seeking justice for her.

DEL64 VACCINE-LD DBT-NASAL Bharat Biotech's Covid nasal vaccine gets regulator's nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials New Delhi: The first nasal vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has received regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

DEL61 CONG-LD CHIDAMBARAM INTERVIEW Chair not as neutral as it should be; BJP's 'two gentlemen' will lock down Parliament if they have their way: Chidambaram New Delhi: With a tumultuous Parliament session ending with unruly scenes, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the Chair in both Houses was ''not as neutral as it should be'' and asserted that the last-day pandemonium in Rajya Sabha started because the government tried to pass a legislation by ''stealth'' while going back on its words. By Asim Kamal MDS7 TN-PETROL-TAX-LD-CUT DMK govt announces tax cut of Rs three on petrol, slams Centre for high fuel cost Chennai: The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday announced a tax cut of Rs three on petrol per litre and held the Centre responsible for increase in the cost of fuel and said the onus of providing relief to end consumers lay with the union government.

BOM20 MH-LD SENA-SONIA Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to attend oppn meeting called by Sonia Gandhi Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar would attend the virtual meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, party leaders confirmed here on Friday.

LEGAL LGD6 DL-COURT-CHILD No evidence to confirm if 9-year-old girl raped before being killed: police tells court New Delhi: Delhi Police has told a court here that no evidence could be collected so far to confirm whether the nine-year-old girl was raped before allegedly being killed near Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi earlier this month.

LGD14 DL-COURT-VIDEO Communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar: Court denies bail to three, says remarks undemocratic New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to three persons arrested in connection with the communal slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here, saying one of them can be seen making “scathing” and “undemocratic” remarks.

FOREIGN FGN55 CHINA-PAK-BUS-ATTACK-LD REAX Opposed to 'any force' using terrorism to seek 'geopolitical gains': China on Pakistan's bus blast probe Beijing: China on Friday said it firmly opposes ''any force'' using terrorism to seek ''geopolitical gains'', a day after the Pakistan government alleged that India and Afghanistan were behind a recent suicide attack on a bus in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals. By K J M Varma FGN56 PAK-AFGHAN-US Pak considers US a 'friend', shares objective of peace in Afghanistan: FO Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday said that it considers the US as a ''friend'' and wants broad-based relations to achieve the shared objective of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan, clarifying Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments that Washington sees Islamabad as ''useful'' only for clearing the ''mess'' it has left behind in the war-ravaged country. By Sajjad Hussain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)