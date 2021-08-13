Mumbai: Five NCB officials injured during raid; Nigerian national held with drugs worth over Rs 1cr

The Narcotic Control Bureau’s zonal director and four other officials were injured when a gang of drug traffickers attacked them with weapons during a raid in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd here, an official said on Friday. The incident took place in a swampy area near the railway tracks in Mankhurd on Thursday night, the official said. While the NCB managed to apprehend a Nigerian national and seized heroin, mephedrone (MD) and cocaine worth more than Rs 1 crore, other gang members fled taking advantage of the darkness and difficult terrain, he said. The NCB’s zonal unit had received a tip-off about a gang of four to five foreign nationals operating from the swamp area near Mankhurd railway station, and a team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede reached the spot and tried to apprehend the accused, the official said.

The accused attacked the NCB team with stones, machetes and other weapons, injuring five officials, one of whom sustained head wounds, he said, adding that Wankhede also sustained a minor injury in the attack.

Nigerian national Obiorah Ekwelar was nabbed with 254 gm of heroin, 52 gm of MD and 7.5 gm of cocaine, the official said. The gang has been dealing with a variety of drugs such as heroin, cocaine and MD and catering to a large number of peddlers from Mumbai city and suburbs, he added.

This is the second such incident, where an NCB team was attacked during an operation in the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)