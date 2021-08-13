Left Menu

Spain to evacuate translators from Afghanistan

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:22 IST
Spain's defence ministry said Friday it would evacuate Afghan translators who have worked with Spanish forces in Afghanistan “as soon as possible.” The ministry said in an emailed statement that it had identified translators who felt threatened by remaining in the country and was working with the Interior and Foreign Ministries to bring them to Spain in the coming days.

Spanish media reported that around 50 translators were expected to leave Afghanistan along with their families.

Also Friday, Italy's foreign ministry said it was keeping in close contact with the U.S. State Department “in the light of the advance by the Taliban.” It said that the ministry's secretary general, Ettore Sequi, spoke on Thursday with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, “with whom he agreed on further reinforcement of the coordination between the embassies of both countries as well as on a bilateral level.” Sequi, who is a former ambassador to Afghanistan, also discussed initiatives, both present and “which can be undertaken in consideration of the deterioration of the security context on the terrain,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

