Left Menu

Swiss to withdraw Swiss staff from Kabul bureau

The Swiss government will withdraw remaining Swiss staff from its cooperation bureau in Afghanistan given the worsening security situation there, it said on Friday. There were just three Swiss staff left there following earlier reductions. The cooperation office supervises development and humanitarian aid programmes.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:36 IST
Swiss to withdraw Swiss staff from Kabul bureau
  • Country:
  • United States

The Swiss government will withdraw remaining Swiss staff from its cooperation bureau in Afghanistan given the worsening security situation there, it said on Friday.

There were just three Swiss staff left there following earlier reductions. "They too will leave Kabul as soon as possible," Deputy Foreign Minister Livia Leu told a news briefing in Bern.

Local staff who want to leave can apply for Swiss humanitarian visas, she added. The cooperation office supervises development and humanitarian aid programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021