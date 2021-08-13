Swiss to withdraw Swiss staff from Kabul bureau

The Swiss government will withdraw remaining Swiss staff from its cooperation bureau in Afghanistan given the worsening security situation there, it said on Friday.

There were just three Swiss staff left there following earlier reductions. "They too will leave Kabul as soon as possible," Deputy Foreign Minister Livia Leu told a news briefing in Bern.

Local staff who want to leave can apply for Swiss humanitarian visas, she added. The cooperation office supervises development and humanitarian aid programmes.

