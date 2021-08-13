Last remaining KNLA militants surrender in Assam: Himanta
The last remaining militants of Kuki National Liberation Army KNLA surrendered in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.Twenty-seven insurgents of the outfit surrendered with 17 firearms, including four assault rifles, five pistols and six country-made guns before the police in Karbi Anglong, he said.Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Home Minister Amit Shahji, we have had a major achievement towards permanent peace in Assam.
- Country:
- India
The last remaining militants of Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) surrendered in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Twenty-seven insurgents of the outfit surrendered with 17 firearms, including four assault rifles, five pistols and six country-made guns before the police in Karbi Anglong, he said.
''Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Home Minister Amit Shahji, we have had a major achievement towards permanent peace in Assam. Last remaining cadres of UPRF/KNLF (KUKI) surrendered & handed over 17 weapons including 4 assault rifles to DIG & SP, Karbi Anglong,'' the chief minister tweeted. KNLA militants have been surrendering in small numbers for the last one year.
ALSO READ
Assam focuses on keeping the spirit of North-East alive: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam committed to ensuring peace along all its borders: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi, discusses Assam-Mizoram border issue.
Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet PM Modi over Assam-Mizoram border dispute
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on Gadkari