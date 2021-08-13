Last remaining KNLA militants surrender in Assam: Himanta

Left Menu

The last remaining militants of Kuki National Liberation Army KNLA surrendered in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.Twenty-seven insurgents of the outfit surrendered with 17 firearms, including four assault rifles, five pistols and six country-made guns before the police in Karbi Anglong, he said.Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Home Minister Amit Shahji, we have had a major achievement towards permanent peace in Assam.

The last remaining militants of Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) surrendered in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Twenty-seven insurgents of the outfit surrendered with 17 firearms, including four assault rifles, five pistols and six country-made guns before the police in Karbi Anglong, he said.

''Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Home Minister Amit Shahji, we have had a major achievement towards permanent peace in Assam. Last remaining cadres of UPRF/KNLF (KUKI) surrendered & handed over 17 weapons including 4 assault rifles to DIG & SP, Karbi Anglong,'' the chief minister tweeted. KNLA militants have been surrendering in small numbers for the last one year.

