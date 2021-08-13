Left Menu

Two held in connection with killing of farmer in Ghaziabad

Days after a farmer was found dead with his limbs tied with a rope at his field in this district, police on Friday arrested two accused in connection with the killing, officials said.The farmer, Mehrajuddin alias Munna 40, was found dead around a week ago.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:58 IST
Two held in connection with killing of farmer in Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after a farmer was found dead with his limbs tied with a rope at his field in this district, police on Friday arrested two accused in connection with the killing, officials said.

The farmer, Mehrajuddin alias Munna (40), was found dead around a week ago. He used to sleep inside a hut to protect his crops from wild animals and his helper Raju also used to sleep there.

Based on a tip-off, the Bhojpur police arrested two people from Raj Talkies intersection of Modi Nagar. The accused were identified as Wasid and Islam, both hailing from Meerut district, police said.

The accused were known to the farmer and they had information that he had withdrawn Rs 1.5 lakh from a bank. The accused wanted to take that money from Mehrajuddin, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

They have confessed to the killing on the night of August 6. They hid themselves at the farmer's tube well and when he and his helper Raju arrived near the hut, the two grabbed him from back, tied his hands and legs using a rope and gagged him.

They then strangled the farmer to death with a piece of cloth. The accused then searched for the money inside the hut, but to no avail, police said.

Another accused, Rahees of Fareed Nagar, is still at large, they said.

The arrested accused had also taken away the mobile phones of the farmer and his helper. The two accused have been sent to jail, SP Raja said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021