4 dead in wall collapse in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:00 IST
4 dead in wall collapse in Jaipur
Four labourers, including a woman, died and one was injured when a wall collapsed on them on the outskirts of Jaipur on Friday.

The incident occurred in Gawar Bhrahmanan village under the Sanganer Sadar police station limits, where the victims were doing plaster work on the wall that collapsed.

Of the eight labourers working there, Nandram (62), Brijmohan (40), Arjun Lal (55) and his wife Santosh (50) died, while Savitri, Brijmohan's wife, was injured, SHO Hari Pal Singh said.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

