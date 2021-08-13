Left Menu

Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna's birth, martyrdom day to be observed across Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:01 IST
Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna's birth, martyrdom day to be observed across Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Aug 13 ( PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday issued a circular to observe the birth and martyrdom day of the 18th century freedom fighter Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna.

''In remembrance of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna it has been directed to observe his birthday on August 15 and martyrdom day on January 26 at the state capital and district level by organising a programmes and to pay respect to him,'' an official circular issued by the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said.

Sangolli Rayanna (1798-1831) was the army chief of the erstwhile Kittur Kingdom ruled by Rani Chennamma and fought against the British who hanged him to death from a banyan tree near Nandagad in Belagavi district in 1831.

He has in recent times been projected as a Kuruba icon by certain political leaders and organisations, in an effort to gather mass support from the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021