Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna's birth, martyrdom day to be observed across Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 13 ( PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday issued a circular to observe the birth and martyrdom day of the 18th century freedom fighter Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna.

''In remembrance of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna it has been directed to observe his birthday on August 15 and martyrdom day on January 26 at the state capital and district level by organising a programmes and to pay respect to him,'' an official circular issued by the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said.

Advertisement

Sangolli Rayanna (1798-1831) was the army chief of the erstwhile Kittur Kingdom ruled by Rani Chennamma and fought against the British who hanged him to death from a banyan tree near Nandagad in Belagavi district in 1831.

He has in recent times been projected as a Kuruba icon by certain political leaders and organisations, in an effort to gather mass support from the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)