ISRO case: HC grants 4 accused anticipatory bail

Kochi, Aug 13 (PTI): The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to four accused - former DGP of Gujarat, two former police officers of Kerala, and a retired intelligence official - in the 1994 ISRO espionage case.

Justice Ashok Menon, granting the anticipatory bail, said,''There was not even a scintilla of evidence against the petitioners being influenced by any foreign power to hatch a conspiracy to falsely implicate the scientists of the space agency of India.

The accused in the case registered by the CBI were Sreekumar, Vijayan, Thampi S Durga Dutt, and P S Jayaprakash.

The investigating agency had submitted that there is a clear indication that the petitioners were part of a team, which had ulterior motives to torpedo the attempts of ISRO for manufacturing the cryogenic engine.

''There is not even a scintilla of evidence regarding the petitioners being influenced by any foreign power so as to induce them to hatch a conspiracy to falsely implicate the Scientists of the ISRO with the intention to stall the activities of the ISRO with regard to the development of the cryogenic engine,'' the court said.

It said unless there are specific materials regarding their involvement, prima facie, it cannot be said that they were acting against the interests of the country.

The court said the concerns of the Kerala police at that stage cannot be said to be without any basis, but it was found that there is nothing in the accusation made against the officers and the investigation was dropped.

''The accused in the present crime should not be made to face a similar situation of being forced to undergo the ignominy of being incarcerated in the prison for interrogation at this old age after their retirement for an incident that took place a quarter of the century ago,'' the court said.

The court said there was no indication or material apart from the rhetoric that a foreign power has a hand in the alleged conspiracy. ''Therefore, I find that the petitioners are entitled to the remedy of anticipatory bail,'' the judge said.

The petitioners, all septuagenarians, sought the anticipatory bail of the court by saying in case they were incarcerated and subjected to rigorous interrogation and torture, it could pose a threat to their lives.

Earlier, the High Court granted them interim protection from arrest.

Besides the four, 14 others are named as accused in the case for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and fabrication of evidence in connection with the arrest and detention of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the espionage case.

Besides Narayanan, two Maldivian women -- Mariyam Rasheeda and Fouziyya Hassan -- were also arrested and detained in the case. The two women were jailed for over three years before being released.

The court granted anticipatory bail and said,''In the event of them being arrested, they shall be released on bail on the execution of a bond for Rs one lakh each with two solvent sureties each for the like amount to the satisfaction of the arresting officer and imposed certain conditions.

