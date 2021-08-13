Left Menu

HC seeks report on death of girl at Nari Niketan

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:09 IST
HC seeks report on death of girl at Nari Niketan
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has sought a report from the state authorities within 10 days over the death of a 17-year-old girl at a Nari Niketan here.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Rajendra Kumar sought the report considering a letter as a PIL, in which it was stated that Swati Sone committed suicide on August 7 by hanging herself at the Nari Niketan.

In the letter, Swadesh and Prayag Legal Aid Clinic and four others requested the court to take suo moto action against the authorities due to whose ''negligence'' the girl died by committing suicide.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the state counsel to seek instructions in the matter with a proper report within 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021