U.N. says evaluating Afghanistan security hourly, no staff evacuation

The United Nations is evaluating the security situation in Afghanistan on "an hour-by-hour basis" but is not evacuating any staff from the country, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

He said the world body had "a very light footprint" in areas taken by the Taliban and was relocating some staff to Kabul from other parts of the country.

