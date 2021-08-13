Left Menu

U.N. says evaluating Afghanistan security hourly, no staff evacuation

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:11 IST
The United Nations is evaluating the security situation in Afghanistan on "an hour-by-hour basis" but is not evacuating any staff from the country, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

He said the world body had "a very light footprint" in areas taken by the Taliban and was relocating some staff to Kabul from other parts of the country.

