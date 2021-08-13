CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Three people, including a CRPF head constable, were injured on Friday when militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party near SBI Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable and two civilians were injured in the explosion. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said. Meanwhile, in another incident, militants targeted a CRPF camp here with a grenade, but no loss of life or injury has been reported so far, the officials said.

About 8:30 pm, militants hurled a grenade at CRPF Camp of at Nowpora Chowk which exploded on the roadside, they said.

The officials said a sentry on duty fired some aerial shots after the explosion, but no loss of life or injury was reported so far.

