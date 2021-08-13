Left Menu

CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Three people, including a CRPF head constable, were injured on Friday when militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party near SBI Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district, a police official said.He said a Central Reserve Police Force CRPF head constable and two civilians were injured in the explosion.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:21 IST
CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security forces in J-K's Baramulla
  Country:
  India

Three people, including a CRPF head constable, were injured on Friday when militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party near SBI Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable and two civilians were injured in the explosion. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said. Meanwhile, in another incident, militants targeted a CRPF camp here with a grenade, but no loss of life or injury has been reported so far, the officials said.

About 8:30 pm, militants hurled a grenade at CRPF Camp of at Nowpora Chowk which exploded on the roadside, they said.

The officials said a sentry on duty fired some aerial shots after the explosion, but no loss of life or injury was reported so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

