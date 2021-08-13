BRIEF-Military Base In Washington, Dc Says It Is On Lockdown After 'Potential Armed Individual' Reported On Site - AP News

Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* MILITARY BASE IN WASHINGTON, DC SAYS IT IS ON LOCKDOWN AFTER 'POTENTIAL ARMED INDIVIDUAL' REPORTED ON SITE - AP NEWS REPORTER TWEET Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3m2U1fw] Further company coverage: [ ]

Advertisement

Also Read: New Chinese envoy arrives in Washington amid frayed ties with US

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)