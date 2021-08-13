BRIEF-Military Base In Washington, Dc Says It Is On Lockdown After 'Potential Armed Individual' Reported On Site - AP News
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:29 IST
Aug 13 (Reuters) -
* MILITARY BASE IN WASHINGTON, DC SAYS IT IS ON LOCKDOWN AFTER 'POTENTIAL ARMED INDIVIDUAL' REPORTED ON SITE - AP NEWS REPORTER TWEET Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3m2U1fw] Further company coverage: [ ]
