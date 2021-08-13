Pakistan relaxes visa policy for foreign journalists stuck in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday relaxed its visa policy for foreign journalists and media workers stuck in Afghanistan due to the deteriorating security situation.

In a statement, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said: ''The Government of Pakistan has decided to ease its visa policy for journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.'' Rashid urged foreign journalists and media workers ''who want to leave Afghanistan via Pakistan'' to apply for a Pakistani visa and the ''interior ministry will issue visas to such international journalists and workers on a priority basis.'' He said the government had taken the decision to relax the visa policy in consideration of the safety of the media personnel working in Afghanistan.

The policy was relaxed in the wake of reports that the Taliban was closing in on capital Kabul, where most foreign journalists are based.

Sources said the External Publicity Wing of the Ministry of Information has already received requests from some journalists based in Kabul to relocate in Pakistan and continue coverage of the situation in Afghanistan.

In a blitz assault on Thursday, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan's main cities Herat and Kandahar, encircling the national capital.

The insurgents are believed to control two-thirds of the country's territory and half of the 34 provincial capitals.

The assault comes in the backdrop of the US and NATO forces withdrawing from the war-torn country. All foreign troops will leave by August 31.

