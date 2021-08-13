Defence Ministry increases honorary commissions granted to JCOs
The Defence Ministry on Friday announced it has approved an increase in the number of honorary commissions to be granted to junior commissioned officers (JCOs) for the rank of Lieutenant.
Honorary commission is granted to serving JCOs on Independence Day and Republic Day in their last year of service as recognition of their exemplary service and contribution in the armed forces, the ministry's statement noted.
The JCOs who get the honorary commission get the pay and pension of the honorary rank.
''The ratio for grant of Honorary Commission since 1984 has been 12:1000 for Honorary Lieutenants and proportionate vacancies for Honorary Captains,'' the ministry said.
Acknowledging the contribution of JCOs, the ratio has now been revised to 15:1000 for Honorary Lieutenants, it said. ''This will provide enhanced opportunities to Junior Commissioned Officers to become Honorary Commissioned Officers prior to their superannuation,'' it mentioned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
