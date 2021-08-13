Pakistan expresses concern over deteriorating situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents made lightning gains at the expense of the government in Kabul.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the weekly briefing that after Afghanistan, Pakistan suffered the most due to regional terrorism, including over 80,000 casualties and USD 150 billion of economic losses since 2001.

''Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and lack of progress in the Afghan peace process,'' Chaudhri said.

In a blitz assault on Thursday, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan's main cities Herat and Kandahar, encircling the national capital Kabul.

The insurgents are believed to control two-thirds of the country's territory and half of the 34 provincial capitals.

Chaudhri said Pakistan was closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan and urged the international community to re-double efforts to revive the stalled peace process to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He said Pakistan hosted over 4 million Afghan refugees for four decades and has an enduring interest in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

"Therefore, no other country can be more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan," he said.

He said Pakistan supported in achieving key milestones, including the US-Taliban deal to bring peace, and initiation of intra-Afghan negotiations.

The latest Taliban assault comes in the backdrop of the US and NATO forces withdrawing from the war-torn country. All foreign troops will leave by August 31.

