Dutch PM Rutte hopes to lift social distancing rules Sept 20

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said the government is considering lifting social distancing rules on Sept. 20 as COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands ease.

Rutte said some pandemic restrictions are still needed for the time being, including keeping nightclubs and restaurants closed after midnight.

