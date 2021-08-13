Dutch PM Rutte hopes to lift social distancing rules Sept 20
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:41 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said the government is considering lifting social distancing rules on Sept. 20 as COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands ease.
Rutte said some pandemic restrictions are still needed for the time being, including keeping nightclubs and restaurants closed after midnight.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Netherlands
- Mark Rutte
Advertisement