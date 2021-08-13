Left Menu

The Latest: France to help Afghans threatened by Taliban

The French presidency said France will continue providing visas in Kabul and is now making an exceptional effort to facilitate access to French territory to Afghan civilians who are being threatened by the Taliban offensive.Fridays statement mentioned artists, journalists, human right activists who risk their lives because of their commitment to freedom of expression, freedom of opinion and human rights. The French presidency also stressed that France this year set up a special procedure to welcome on its ground some of the Afghan employees who worked for French facilities in Afghanistan and were possibly under threat.

The Latest: France to help Afghans threatened by Taliban
The French presidency said France will continue providing visas in Kabul and is now making an “exceptional effort” to facilitate access to French territory to Afghan civilians who are being threatened by the Taliban offensive.

Friday's statement mentioned “artists, journalists, human right activists who risk their lives because of their commitment to freedom of expression, freedom of opinion and human rights.” The French presidency also stressed that France this year set up a special procedure to welcome on its ground some of the Afghan employees who worked for French facilities in Afghanistan and were possibly under threat. Between May and July this year, 625 people and their families used that procedure involving housing and health care, it said.

The lightning Taliban push has seized half of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals over the past days. The Taliban now control more than two-thirds of the country and are closing in on the capital, Kabul, and the surrounding provinces where the Western-backed government is still in control.

The offensive is underway just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war and all American and NATO troops are to have left the country by the end of the month.

