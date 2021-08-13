Left Menu

President Kovind to address nation tomorrow on eve of 75th Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Saturday on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:49 IST
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 21:30 hours on its respective regional networks. Meanwhile, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative taken by the Central Government to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12.

For instilling a sense of pride and confidence among citizens that the Indian Army is committed to protecting the country in all types of terrain and climate, the teams of the Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark this momentous occasion. The passes include Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

