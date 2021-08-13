Left Menu

WB man wanted in FICN case in Mumbai held after 7 years

Ata Aur Ayub Ali Rahman 28, one of the main distributors of fake currency who rain operations from Malda, was wanted in a case registered with Nagpada police station in the metropolis on April 12, 2014 after seven people were held with 517 notes with a face value of Rs 1,000 each, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:50 IST
A man wanted in a fake Indian currency note (FICN) case for the past seven years was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from Malda in West Bengal on Friday, an official said. Ata Aur Ayub Ali Rahman (28), one of the main distributors of fake currency who rain operations from Malda, was wanted in a case registered with Nagpada police station in the metropolis on April 12, 2014 after seven people were held with 517 notes with a face value of Rs 1,000 each, he said. ''After it came to light that the FICN was created using high quality counterfeit Indian paper currency, provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were also added. Rahman was on the run for the last seven years,'' the official said.

Acting on a tip off recently, an ATS team under Assistant Inspector Wilson Rodrigues nabbed Rahman from Malda, presented him in court there and obtained six-day transit remand to get him to Mumbai, said ATS Deputy Inspector General Shivdeep Lande.

