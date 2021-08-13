Left Menu

Himachal govt makes RT-PCR report mandatory for entering state

People willing to visit Himachal Pradesh will now have to provide an RT-PCR report of a minimum of 72 hours old as the state government on Friday made Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for anyone who wants to enter the state.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:07 IST
Himachal govt makes RT-PCR report mandatory for entering state
Himachal government makes RT-PCR report mandatory for entrance in the state. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People willing to visit Himachal Pradesh will now have to provide an RT-PCR report of a minimum of 72 hours old as the state government on Friday made Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for anyone who wants to enter the state. This was decided by the state cabinet on August 10 to make it mandatory. "It was important to implement this decision to protect the lives of the people. The priority of the government is to protect the people from Covid. Anyone entering the state will have to show a minimum of 72 hours old RT-PCR test report. A person who has got both the jabs of covid-19 vaccine can be allowed to enter the state," Health Minister of the State, Rajiv Saizal said.

The Health Minister said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the recent surge in covid-19 cases. Those tourists who have entered the state a day ago or are already in the region are taking extra precautions against Covid-19.

As per the State Health Department so far, 75 per cent of the total population of the first dose against the Covid have been vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021