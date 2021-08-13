Himachal govt makes RT-PCR report mandatory for entering state

People willing to visit Himachal Pradesh will now have to provide an RT-PCR report of a minimum of 72 hours old as the state government on Friday made Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for anyone who wants to enter the state. This was decided by the state cabinet on August 10 to make it mandatory. "It was important to implement this decision to protect the lives of the people. The priority of the government is to protect the people from Covid. Anyone entering the state will have to show a minimum of 72 hours old RT-PCR test report. A person who has got both the jabs of covid-19 vaccine can be allowed to enter the state," Health Minister of the State, Rajiv Saizal said.

The Health Minister said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the recent surge in covid-19 cases. Those tourists who have entered the state a day ago or are already in the region are taking extra precautions against Covid-19.

Advertisement

As per the State Health Department so far, 75 per cent of the total population of the first dose against the Covid have been vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)